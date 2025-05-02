403
Empowering Kids Through Economics - Engaging Book Series Brings Financial Literacy to Life for Elementary Students
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) In a world where financial literacy is more important than ever, Associate Professor and father of two, Mark J. Flowers, is bridging the gap with a delightfully educational book series designed to teach children the basics of economics. The Supply and Demand & The Lemonade Stand Series is a fun, accessible introduction to essential economic concepts tailored for grades 1 through 5.
With a growing need for quality content that supports Common Core standards, this three-book series has quickly become a favorite among parents, teachers, and educational professionals. Each story is crafted to present real-world economic principles—such as supply and demand, competition, and opportunity cost—through engaging narratives that resonate with young readers.
Titles in the Series Include:
Supply and Demand and the Lemonade Stand – Follow Gabriel David as he learns how to price lemonade to earn enough for his dream remote-controlled car. A hands-on look at how market pricing works.
Competitive Little Lads and Ladies – When neighborhood kids want new toys, they start their own ventures, exploring how competition and innovation play into economic success.
Opportunity Cost and the Mystery of the Left Socks Lost – Budding detective Abigail Alexis must choose between playtime and profits as she solves a local mystery and learns the value of smart decision-making.
These books are ideal for elementary classrooms, homeschool curricula, or bedtime reading with a purpose. They spark curiosity, teach practical life skills, and make economics approachable—even fun.
About the Author:
Mark J. Flowers brings academic rigor and heartfelt parenting into each page. As an associate professor of Economics at Georgia State University Perimeter College, Flowers holds a Master’s in Economics, is ABD for his Ph.D. in International Relations, and has worked with the U.S. State Department on global policy. His ability to distill complex topics into relatable stories makes this series a must-have for every educator’s and parent’s bookshelf.
About the Author:
Mark J. Flowers brings academic rigor and heartfelt parenting into each page. As an associate professor of Economics at Georgia State University Perimeter College, Flowers holds a Master’s in Economics, is ABD for his Ph.D. in International Relations, and has worked with the U.S. State Department on global policy. His ability to distill complex topics into relatable stories makes this series a must-have for every educator’s and parent’s bookshelf.
