Discover the Heart of Colombia Every Wednesday at Juan Valdez

2025-05-02 12:17:18
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Juan Valdez is dialing up your midweek mood with an irresistible new ritual: Colombian Wednesdays. From 8 AM to 3 PM every Wednesday, guests are invited to savor the rich, authentic flavors of Colombia with 30% off their total bill and a complimentary refill on their favorite brew.

Whether you're sipping solo, catching up with colleagues, or fueling your next big idea, Colombian Wednesdays offer more than just coffee—it’s a celebration of culture, craft, and connection.

Juan Valdez, the globally loved Colombian coffeehouse, brings the bold spirit of the Andes to every cup, and now, it’s rewarding your weekday hustle with something extra.

Offer Details:

• Every Wednesday | 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
• 30% off your total bill
• Complimentary refill on your brew of choice

Experience a little Colombian magic in every sip—only at Juan Valdez.

