DJ FARMAN Celebrates 4 Years of Global Music Distribution with Symphonic
(MENAFN- DJ FARMAN) India, 2025 —
Independent music producer and digital creator DJ FARMAN is celebrating a major career milestone — completing 4 impactful years with digital music distribution company Symphonic. He shared this proud moment on social media with a special framed photo and a message for his fans and fellow artists.
Known for his high-energy DJ tracks and massive global reach, DJ FARMAN has made a strong mark in the music industry through his YouTube channel "DJ FARMAN", which has hundreds of thousands of subscribers. His songs are popular not only in India but also streamed worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other platforms.
In 2020, DJ FARMAN founded his own record label DFN Recordz, which supports independent artists focused on EDM and regional fusion genres.
“Symphonic gave my music the wings it needed to fly globally. More than just a platform, it’s been a backbone to my journey as an independent artist,” said DJ FARMAN.
Symphonic continues to support thousands of creators worldwide with tools like global distribution, royalty management, and creative insights. DJ FARMAN's story stands as an inspiration to all aspiring independent musicians.
