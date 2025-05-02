S. Korea's Finance Minister Offers To Resign Ahead Of Vote On Impeachment

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, May 2 (NNN-YONHAP) – Choi Sang-mok, South Korea's minister of economy and finance, who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, offered to resign last night, ahead of a parliamentary vote on a motion to impeach him.

The finance ministry said in a short message that, Choi offered to step down at 10:28 p.m. local time (1328 GMT).

Choi offered his resignation just ahead of the vote in the National Assembly's plenary session, on the impeachment motion against him that was submitted by the majority liberal Democratic Party on Mar 21.

The motion was referred to the National Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee for hearings, in early Apr, before it was reported to the parliamentary plenary session last night.

The vote on Choi's impeachment motion was stopped, as he offered to step down.

Choi was scheduled to serve as acting president from midnight, after former Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, who had been an acting president, announced his resignation earlier in the day, amid growing expectations for his presidential run.

Han was widely forecast to announce his bid for the June 3 presidential election, today.

Former conservative President, Yoon Suk-yeol was impeached last Dec, and removed from office in Apr, over his botched martial law imposition.

With Choi's resignation, Lee Ju-ho, education minister, who doubles as deputy prime minister for social affairs, will serve as acting president, beginning midnight.– NNN-YONHAP