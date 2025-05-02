PM Modi To Inaugurate Vizhinjam Port In Kerala; Launch Rs 58,000 Cr Projects In Andhra Pradesh Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on Friday to mark the inauguration and dedication of major infrastructure and development projects.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Kerala at around 10:30 a.m., where he will dedicate to the nation the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport - a Rs 8,900 crore project that marks India's first dedicated container transshipment port.

Strategically located near one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes and offering a natural depth of around 20 metres, the port is expected to significantly enhance India's presence in global shipping and trade logistics.

According to an official statement,“It is the country's first dedicated container transshipment port that represents the transformative advancements being made in India's maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat.”

Following the event in Kerala, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, where he is expected to arrive at around 3:30 p.m. There, he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects with a cumulative value exceeding ₹58,000 crore.

Among these are seven National Highway projects, including widening of highway stretches, construction of road overbridges, subways, and elevated corridors aimed at easing congestion and improving interstate travel and logistics efficiency.

In addition, several railway infrastructure projects will be dedicated to the nation. As per the official statement,“Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting capacity. These projects are doubling of the rail line between Bugganapalle Cement Nagar and Panyam stations, enhancing connectivity between Rayalaseema and Amaravati and construction of a third rail line between New West Block Hut Cabin and Vijayawada stations.”

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for six new National Highway projects and one railway project.“These projects include widening of various sections of National Highways; construction of elevated corridor, half clover leaf and road overbridge among others. These projects will improve connectivity, inter-state travel, reduce congestion and improve overall logistics efficiency. Construction of Rail over Rail line between Guntakal West and Mallappa gate stations aims to bypass freight trains and reduce congestion at the Guntakal Junction,” the statement added.

The visit underscores the government's push towards strengthening India's maritime capabilities and boosting connectivity across the country.