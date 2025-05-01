PM Modi In Kerala, Andhra Pradesh Today. Full Itinerary From Inaugurations To Public Meetings

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in visiting Kerala and Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate developmental projects and address gatherings today, 2 May.

Modi will inaugurate the 'Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport' worth ₹8,900 crore in Kerala. Later, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹58,000 crore in Amaravati.

What is Modi's itinerary?

Modi will land in Kerala today at around 10:30 AM, according to an official statement from the government. The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, the statement said.

Later, he will travel to Andhra Pradesh and at around 3:30 PM where he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹58,000 crore in Amaravati. Modi will also address a public function here too.

Schedule in Kerala

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport worth ₹8,900 crore. It is country's first dedicated container transshipment port that represents the transformative advancements being made in India's maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat .

“Vizhinjam Port, having strategic importance, has been identified as a key priority project which will contribute in strengthening India's position in global trade, enhance logistics efficiency, and reduce reliance on foreign ports for cargo transshipment. It's natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters and location near one of the world's busiest sea trade routes further strengthens India's position in global trade,” the statement said.

PM in Andhra Pradesh

The Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹58,000 crore in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate seven National Highway projects in Andhra Pradesh. These Projects include widening of various sections of National Highways, construction of Road over bridge and subway among others.

“These projects will further enhance road safety; create employment opportunities; provide seamless connectivity to religious and tourist places like Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Malakonda and Udayagiri Fort among others,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting capacity. These projects are doubling of the rail line between Bugganapalle Cement Nagar and Panyam stations, enhancing connectivity between Rayalaseema and Amaravati and construction of a third rail line between New West Block Hut Cabin and Vijayawada stations .

He will also lay the foundation stone of six National Highway projects and one Railway project. These projects include widening of various sections of National highways; construction of elevated corridors, half clover leaf and Road over bridge, among others.

Legislative Assembly

Modi will lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects that include the Legislative Assembly, High Court, Secretariat, other administrative buildings and housing buildings for over 5,200 families, worth over ₹11,240 crore. It will also include trunk infrastructure and flood mitigation projects featuring a 320 km world-class transport network with underground utilities and advanced flood management systems, worth over ₹17,400 crore.

The Land Pooling Scheme Infrastructure projects will cover 1,281 km of roads equipped with central medians, cycle tracks, and integrated utilities across the capital city of Amaravati, worth over ₹20,400 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Missile Test Range at Nagayalanka in Andhra Pradesh worth around ₹1,460 Crore. It will comprise a launch center, technical instrumentation facilities, Indigenous Radars, Telemetry and Electro-Optical systems enhancing the country's defence preparedness.

Vizhinjam Port, having strategic importance, has been identified as a key priority project which will contribute in strengthening India's position in global trade.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of PM Ekta Mall at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam . It has been envisioned with the objective of fostering national integration, supporting the Make in India initiative, promoting One District One Product, generating employment opportunities, empowering rural artisans, and enhancing the market presence of indigenous products.

(Based on PIB inputs)