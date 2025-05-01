Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
International Car Trafficking Ring In Panama, Busted. Charges Filed And Arrest Warrants Issued -

International Car Trafficking Ring In Panama, Busted. Charges Filed And Arrest Warrants Issued -


2025-05-01 11:05:59
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Public Prosecutor's Office is tracking three alleged members of a criminal network dedicated to international trafficking of luxury cars, after five more members were arrested last Tuesday in Operation Fenix. A judge in the province of Chiriquí issued a precautionary measure against two of the alleged members of this criminal group and ordered periodic reporting measures for three others.

MENAFN01052025000218011062ID1109498735

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search