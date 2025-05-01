Biomednewsbreaks - Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Launches Upgrade To Empower Patients, Drive Better Outcomes

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) today announced a major enhancement to its appointment booking capabilities, further expanding patient access to care across its growing network of healthcare providers.“At HealthLynked, our mission is to connect patients with the best possible healthcare, faster and more efficiently,” said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked.“These latest enhancements expand access to care - whether through in-network booking, concierge appointment requests, or specialty-based provider matching. Just as importantly, our new provider review system gives patients real feedback from other users, helping them make better, more confident decisions about their healthcare. Together, these improvements strengthen the patient experience and drive better health outcomes.”

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked transforms healthcare through its comprehensive, cloud-based platform that connects patients with providers, streamlines access to health records, and offers tailored AI-driven recommendations. The HealthLynked platform enhances patient-provider communication, reduces healthcare costs, and empowers users with innovative solutions like ARi to take control of their health.

