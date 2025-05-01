PSD Wins Best Arab Platform Award In Public Security Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra)-- For the second consecutive year, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) represented by the Media and Community Policing Directorate won the Security Sector Award for Best Government Platform on Social Media.The prize was presented at the Social Government Awards' second edition ceremony, which was organized by the United Arab Emirates' Social Government Institute. Over 30 government agencies from seven Arab nations took part in different categories.The goal of the competition was to honor government organizations that have effectively established a high degree of engagement, involvement, and transparency in their social media communications.