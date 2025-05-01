403
Lopetegui Appointed Qatar Coach
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui has been appointed Qatar manager on a two-year deal, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) said on Thursday.“Ready for a new chapter. Welcome Lopetegui. We're excited to embark on this journey together,” the QFA wrote on social media.“I'm ready” the Spaniard said in a video accompanying the post on X.
The 58-year-old has signed a contract with the hosts of the 2022 World Cup until 2027 when Qatar will defend their Asian Cup title. He will replace compatriot Luis Garcia, who was appointed last December ahead of the 26th Gulf Cup in Kuwait.
The contract with Lopetegui was signed by Mansoor al-Ansari, the General Secretary of the QFA, at the association's headquarters in Al Bidda Tower, in the presence of Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain, President of the QFA.
A move to Qatar represents the first return to international management for Lopetegui since he was dismissed from his role as Spain head coach on the eve of the 2018 World Cup. Lopetegui was unbeaten in 20 matches with Spain but was sacked by the Spanish FA after Real Madrid announced they had agreed a deal to appoint him for the 2018-19 season. He was sacked as West Ham United coach in January after six months in charge.
Qatar are fourth in Group A in the third round of qualifying for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. They cannot finish in the top two places which bring automatic qualification for the finals but are in contention to reach the Asian playoffs for teams finishing third and fourth.
Qatar have 10 points from eight matches, four ahead of fifth-placed Kyrgyzstan. They host group leaders Iran on June 5 and visit Uzbekistan, who are second, on June 10 in their remaining third round games.
