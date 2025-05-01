403
Advantage United After Bilbao Win
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bruno Fernandes struck twice as Manchester United put one foot in the Europa League final with a clinical away performance to beat 10-man Athletic Bilbao 3-0 on Thursday.
The fervent home fans were enraged when Athletic defender Daniel Vivian was sent off for pulling back Rasmus Hojlund and Fernandes slotted home the resulting penalty, after Casemiro had opened the scoring against the run of play in the semi-final first leg. Fernandes rolled in a third before half-time as Ruben Amorim's side moved a step closer to the final, to be held at Athletic's San Mames stadium.
The hosts have been dreaming of winning a first European trophy on their own soil but their hopes were demolished by United's professional display in the north of Spain – and Athletic's supporters argued, the refereeing. Languishing in 14th in the Premier League, Champions League qualification for United is only possible with a Europa League triumph, as is access to the £100mn ($133mn) honeypot it entails.
Despite regularly crumbling under pressure this season, the Red Devils – who produced a stunning comeback against Lyon in the quarter-finals – first survived and then thrived in a hostile environment. Alejandro Garnacho's early strike gave the hosts a scare but the forward was offside. Beyond that the early stages of the match for United were about gritting their teeth and holding off the Basque side and their raucous supporters. Alex Berenguer forced a smart low save from Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, and Inaki Williams headed narrowly over.
Victor Lindelof made a vital block to thwart Berenguer after Nico Williams fed his brother Inaki, who was given too much space on the right wing. The hosts were ascendant and when Casemiro opened the scoring for United it came as a shock.
Soon United had a second, when Vivian was penalised for pulling back Hojlund as he tried to connect with a cross. It was a key moment. The defender was sent off to add insult to injury, as Athletic fans howled in anger. Fernandes rolled the penalty into the bottom right corner, sending Julen Agirrezabala the wrong way. Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde made a double substitution, trying to stem the bleeding, but his team shipped a third before half-time. Ugarte's clever backheel played Fernandes through on goal and he stroked home with ease.
United largely controlled the game in the second half, with Casemiro and Fernandes making life hard for the 10-man hosts, but they could not add a fourth despite probing. The second leg takes place next Thursday at Old Trafford, ahead of the final on May 21.
Tottenham in sight of final after win over Bodo/Glimt
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur put aside their woeful domestic season with a 3-1 home victory against Norway's Bodo/Glimt leaving them within sight of the Europa League final.
Brennan Johnson's headed goal inside the opening minute paved the way for Ange Postecoglou's men and James Maddison doubled their lead in the 34th minute. Dominic Solanke's cooly-taken 61st minute penalty, given for a foul by Fredrik Sjovold on Cristian Romero, put the hosts completely in control of the semi-final. Bodo/Glimt did not manage a shot on target for the first 83 minutes but there was a late twist as captain Ulrik Saltnes's deflected effort gave them hope for next week's second leg on their artificial pitch inside the Arctic Circle.
