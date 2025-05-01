403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Fires Security Advisor After Chat Group Scandal
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump confirmed yesterday that he was replacing his national security advisor Mike Waltz following a chat group leak, saying he planned to move him to the United Nations.
In the first major cabinet shake-up of Trump's new term, the president said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would now also serve as his "interim" national security advisor following Waltz's departure.
"I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump said on Truth Social, confirming earlier reports that Waltz was being ousted.
Trump did not give a reason for the move but Waltz had been under pressure over the so-called "Signalgate" scandal since late March.
The editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine revealed at the time that Waltz had mistakenly added him to a group chat about US strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels on the commercial messaging app Signal.
Democrats will now turn up the heat on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was the official who revealed the air strike details in advance, and who was also reported to have shared those details in a separate Signal group chat that included, among others, his spouse.
"Now do Hegseth," top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer posted on X.
In the first major cabinet shake-up of Trump's new term, the president said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would now also serve as his "interim" national security advisor following Waltz's departure.
"I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump said on Truth Social, confirming earlier reports that Waltz was being ousted.
Trump did not give a reason for the move but Waltz had been under pressure over the so-called "Signalgate" scandal since late March.
The editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine revealed at the time that Waltz had mistakenly added him to a group chat about US strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels on the commercial messaging app Signal.
Democrats will now turn up the heat on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was the official who revealed the air strike details in advance, and who was also reported to have shared those details in a separate Signal group chat that included, among others, his spouse.
"Now do Hegseth," top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer posted on X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment