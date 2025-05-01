Maximus Employee Volunteers Help Feed The Cleveland, Ohio Community

MENAFN - 3BL) During National Volunteer Month, our Maximus Ohio Work Experience Program team fed Cleveland and Cuyahoga County community members through two employee-driven initiatives.

First up was a grab-and-go lunch distribution. Our team made sandwiches and assembled bag lunches and then shared them with visitors to the Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services office. Within an hour, all 100 lunches were shared!

Career Mentor Supervisor Darryl Hill shared,“It was a special sight to experience the gratitude expressed by those who received a lunch and to see my teammates in service to our community. And guess what? We're not done!”

The Maximus team's next stop was the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, a Maximus Foundation grantee that serves more than 424,000 people annually. The area's need for nutritious food remains high, and our employees were ready to volunteer.

At the Maximus Ohio Work Experience Program, we proudly partner with Cuyahoga Job and Family Services to provide employment and training services that help community members reach new heights through long-term employment.

Our team is known for its dedication to helping people on their paths to self-sufficiency and giving back to the community. This time last year, they gathered at the Cleveland Kids Book Bank to sort 300 books for libraries and childcare centers that serve local children in need.

Since 1995, Maximus has remained committed to improving the lives of Ohioans who engage with federal, state, and local government programs. To learn more about how Maximus supports the communities where we work, visit maximus/corporate-responsibility .