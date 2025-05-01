Deputy Secretary Landau And Senior Bureau Official Olowski To Deliver Remarks At Foreign Affairs Day Celebration

Bureau of Global Talent Management Senior Bureau Official Lew Olowski will host and deliver remarks at the Department of State’s 60th annual Foreign Affairs Day. This event is for active and retired employees of the Department of State and other Foreign Affairs agencies, and will be hosted on Friday, May 2, at 9:30 a.m. ET in the Loy Henderson Auditorium at the Department of State.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will deliver the keynote address at the Foreign Affairs Day opening plenary session in the Loy Henderson Auditorium and give remarks at the American Foreign Service Association (AFSA) Memorial Plaque Ceremony at 10:15 a.m. ET in the C Street Lobby.

The AFSA Memorial Plaque Ceremony honors those who have lost their lives while serving overseas due to circumstances distinctive to the Foreign Service, including acts of violence or terrorism. AFSA President Tom Yazgerdi will preside over the ceremony and deliver welcoming remarks. Deputy Secretary Landau will pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country around the world.

The AFSA Memorial Plaque Ceremony is open to the press. Final access for video cameras, writers, and still photographers is 9:45 a.m. ET from the C Street Entrance.

The opening plenary session (9:30 a.m.-10:10 a.m. ET) and the AFSA Memorial Plaque Ceremony (10:15 a.m.-10:45 a.m.) will be streamed live on the State Department’s YouTube channel: @StateDept. Media representatives may cover the Memorial Plaque Ceremony upon presentation of one of the following: (1) A U.S. Government-issued identification card (Department of State, White House, Congress, Department of Defense, or Foreign Press Center), (2) a media-issued photo identification card, or (3) a letter from their employer on letterhead verifying their employment as a journalist, accompanied by an official photo identification card (driver’s license, passport).

For more information, contact Nikki Gamer of the American Foreign Service Association at ....