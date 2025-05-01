Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ending Violence In Syria


The recent violence and inflammatory rhetoric targeting members of the Druze community in Syria is reprehensible and unacceptable.  The interim authorities must stop the fighting, hold perpetrators of violence and civilian harm accountable for their actions, and ensure the security of all Syrians.

Sectarianism will only sink Syria and the region into chaos and more violence.  We have seen that Syrians can solve their disputes peacefully through negotiations.  We call for a representative future government that protects and integrates all of Syria’s communities, including ethnic and religious minorities.

