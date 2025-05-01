Bankees Foundation Finalizes Mastercard Partnership For Global Crypto Prepaid Card Launch
Under the terms of the partnership, Bankees Foundation is authorized to design and produce its own branded cards. The first rollout will feature five unique card designs , all issued under Mastercard's strict regulatory framework, including mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) verification processes.
A Platinum-tier card is also in development, which will be co-branded with Visa , marking a rare dual-network collaboration in the prepaid crypto card space.
In countries with large unbanked populations, Bankees plans to offer a basic version of the card with simplified application requirements, allowing more inclusive access to digital payment infrastructure.
As part of its rebranding strategy from Nexfin, Bankees has adopted a youthful, MZ-generation-friendly image, complete with its own character IP. This move is aimed at increasing user engagement and brand relatability.
The official website, whitepaper, token issuance , and technical audits are scheduled to go live by the end of May 2025 .
Furthermore, Bankees leadership has confirmed participation in the DNA HOUSE event -an exclusive global blockchain gathering hosted by the Co-founder of Tether -set to take place at the end of June 2025 .
