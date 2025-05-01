Korea Electric Power Corporation Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F
NAJU, South Korea, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, 2025, Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP ) ("KEPCO") filed its annual report including audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The report is available at KEPCO's website, . Investors may request a hard copy of the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge upon request by sending an email to [email protected] .
SOURCE KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation)WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment