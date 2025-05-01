Korea Electric Power Corporation Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

NAJU, South Korea, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, 2025, Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP ) ("KEPCO") filed its annual report including audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available at KEPCO's website, . Investors may request a hard copy of the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge upon request by sending an email to [email protected] .

SOURCE KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation)

