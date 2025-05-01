Pakistani Troops Engage In Unprovoked Firing Along Loc For Eighth Day Indian Army Responds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistani Army posts opened unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC) targeting the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu & Kashmir.

Indian Army said in a post on X,“During the night of 01-02 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from posts across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner”

The firing, initially involving small arms, said the Indian Army.

This incident marked the eighth consecutive night of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC, amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam.

(This is a developing story)