Pat Dicapo Acquires Shares Of Full Circle Lithium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Pat DiCapo announces that he acquired 1,314,400 common shares (the“”) of Full Circle Lithium Corp. (""), through a joint actor PowerOne Capital Markets Limited (the“”) in a private transaction for gross proceeds of approximately $328,600 (the“”).

Before the Transaction, Mr. DiCapo exercised control or direction of 6,823,385 Shares, representing 9.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the Transaction, Mr. DiCapo exercises control or direction of 8,137,785 Shares, representing 10.7% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and joint actors may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over additional securities of the securities or otherwise. Neither the Acquiror nor the joint actors have any plans related to any of the matters in the enumerated list in Item 5.1 of Form 62-103F1.

An early warning report will be electronically filed with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where Full Circle is a reporting issuer and will be available on SEDAR+ at .

To obtain a copy of the report filed pursuant to applicable securities regulations in connection with the foregoing, please contact:

