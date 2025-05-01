Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Worth $6.1 Billion By 2029, At 3.4%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is driven by the increasing construction, automotive and electronics industries. However, the market faces restraints from competition from substitute materials. Opportunities lie in the growing demand for bio-based and innovative types of PMMA. The challenges include raw material shortages and a negative impact of the plastic on the overall environment.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on“Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market”

499 - Market Data Tables

61 – Figures

343 - Pages

List of Key Players in Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market:

Trinseo S.A. (US),SABIC (Saudi Arabia),Rohm GmbH (Germany),Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan),Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan),LX MMA (South Korea),CHIMEI Corporation (Taiwan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market:

Growing automotive industryAvailability of low-cost substitutesIncreasing applications in the healthcare & medical sectorRaw material shortage

Get Sample Pages:

Key Findings of the Study:

The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is categorized, by grade, into General and optical Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA). The general grade PMMA is easy to process and has good mechanical strength. It is used for different applications like food containers, car tail lamps, and soundproofing walls. It is transparent with supreme weather, electrical, and chemical resistance, unmatched surface hardness, and coloring properties. On the other hand, optical grade PMMA is designed specifically for applications that require superior optical properties. This grade minimizes heat deformation and maintains high luminance and transparency, making it ideal for high-performance optical applications like taillights and, lighting.

The market for Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) is segmented, based on form into pellets, beads, acrylic cast sheets, and extruded sheets. When processing PMMA resin, extruded sheet is the most popular method of processing. The process of producing extruded sheets is continuous, with the resin being transported via a horizontal chamber with moving screws and is known to be cost-effective. Cast acrylic sheets are formed by casting the monomer, methyl methacrylate, mixed with initiators and other additives into a form or mold. They are stronger in nature. Pellets of PMMA are primarily utilized for automobile tail lamps, dashboards, lenses, mixer jars, and microwave oven doors, among other applications. Beads are the least used form of PMMA, which is formed through suspension polymerization.

Get Customization on this Report:

The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is categorized, by end-use industry into automotive, construction, electronics, lighting fixtures, signs and displays, marine, healthcare, agriculture, marine, consumer goods, and others. Automotive and construction majorly utilize PMMA due to its application in interior and exterior parts of vehicles and to make windows, panels, and skylights. The electronics industry uses it to make televisions, laptops, and smartphones, due to its optical properties. The signs and displays market also utilize PMMA in the majority of its products.

The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is regionally segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in terms of value in 2023. Globally, Asia Pacific is the region that uses polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) the most. The last few years have seen enormous expansion in the region. This includes expanding economies, a growing population, welcoming investment laws, and government programs aimed at boosting the region's infrastructure sector.

Browse Adjacent Markets Advanced Materials Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: