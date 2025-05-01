Fortis Law Partners Promotes Three Attorneys To Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Chris, Tim, and Connor are incredibly talented attorneys, and each of them brings a unique skill set and perspective to the firm," said Julie Herzog , founding partner at Fortis Law Partners. "I know they will continue to support our clients' most complex legal needs with excellence, and we're excited to see how their contributions continue to shape the growth and evolution of our firm going forward."

Christine (Chris) Amrhein

Chris has been a valuable member of Fortis' corporate law practice group for the past decade. With over 30 years of experience, she specializes in complex commercial transactions, construction law , global business strategy, and legal operations. Chris has held high-level in-house roles, including General Counsel of Advanced Emissions Solutions (now Arq, Inc.), and previously served in leadership roles at The Timken Company, First Data, and TriZetto. Chris's deep knowledge and hands-on approach have been invaluable to Fortis clients across multiple sectors.

Tim Spiel

Tim brings more than 20 years of experience in Colorado's legal market, having spent the past nine years as a cornerstone member of Fortis' corporate team . He has extensive expertise in corporate finance, securities offerings, and mergers and acquisitions and regularly advises public and private clients on a broad range of transactional matters, including securities offerings, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. Tim's dedication to providing the highest level of service and ability to skillfully navigate complex corporate transactions have consistently contributed to his clients' success.

Connor Slivocka

Since joining Fortis four years ago, Connor has emerged as a leader within the firm's corporate group . His practice is focused on advising buy and sell-side clients on complex mergers & acquisitions and corporate matters across technology, energy, healthcare, and home services. Additionally, Connor supports founders and startups focused on emerging technologies and is general counsel to numerous closely held businesses. Connor has a keen understanding of the intricacies involved in business and law, and clients appreciate his sharp instincts and strategic thinking as he guides them through dynamic, growth-focused transactions.

These promotions reflect Fortis Law Partners' deep investment in its people and ensure that the firm's clients will continue to benefit from the top-tier service and high level of legal savvy they are accustomed to.

About Fortis Law Partners

About Fortis Law Partners

Fortis Law Partners offers broad expertise to help clients achieve effective legal solutions, from the simplest matters to the most challenging business problems. Whether a successful outcome means winning at trial, dismissing a lawsuit, negotiating a settlement, closing a transaction, or just getting thoughtful legal advice, Fortis lawyers get results. Our business-minded problem-solving approach, coupled with a persistent dedication to client service, enables us to create unmatched value. Practices include Cannabis; Commercial Litigation, Compliance Programs and Internal Investigation; Construction; Corporate/Securities/M&A; Employment Law; Public Utilities Commission; Real Estate & Development; Tax; Trademark; and Trusts & Estates.

