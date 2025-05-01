403
First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Board of Directors Meeting held April 30, 2025, a cash dividend of $4.00 per share was declared, payable on June 15, 2025, and distributed on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2025.
CONTACT: Cheri Gillian
Secretary to the Board of Directors
907-777-3409
