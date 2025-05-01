Delhi Weather: Flights Diverted Due To Strong Winds, Heavy Rains Indigo, Air India Issue Advisory

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several flights were diverted on Friday morning as rain and thunderstorms hit Delhi and the National Capital Region.

IndiGo issues advisory

IndiGo Airlines has issued an advisory for passengers regarding the impact of severe weather conditions in Delhi on the flight schedules. The airlines have suggested passengers check their flight status and travel earlier to the airport.

The advisory read, "A thunderstorm has been forecast in Delhi, and changing weather conditions may affect flight schedules to and from the city. If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status for real-time updates and planning to leave a little earlier than usual, as weather may impact road traffic too."

Air India issues advisory

Air India has also warned passengers that their flight schedule may be delayed due to rain and thunderstorms in Delhi. The airline has advised passengers to check flight status before going to the airport.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Air India wrote,“Thunderstorms and gusty winds have affected flight operations in parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions.”

In addition to IndiGo and Air India, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has issued an advisory for passengers on its X (formerly Twitter) handle. The authorities have warned of the possible impact of the severe weather on the scheduled flights and asked travellers to check with their respective airlines.

The advisory read,“Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”