BTC Digital Ltd. Announces Signing Of Litecoin Miner Hosting Agreement

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology company BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTC Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT ) today announced that it has signed a Litecoin (LTC) miner hosting agreement with a major client. Under the agreement, BTC Digital will provide hosting services for 154 LTC miners with a total computing power of approximately 1,690 GH/s.

Leveraging its operational network across America and its professional management system, BTC Digital will deploy the 154 LTC miners for the client and deliver full-service hosting solutions. These services will cover the entire process from miner transportation, power supply, on-site security, to daily operations and maintenance, enabling the client to focus on optimizing asset returns without the burden of operational complexities.

Highlights of BTC Digital's Hosting Services Include:

Comprehensive Hosting and Operations Management



Transportation coordination and on-site installation

Professional power access and load management

On-site security and environmental monitoring 24/7 anomaly alerts and remote operational support

High Availability and Stability

Average uptime exceeding 95%

Real-Time Monitoring and Data Analytics



Performance monitoring platform covering hash rate, power consumption, and other key metrics Customized reporting and revenue settlement solutions for clients

Energy Efficiency and Cost Reduction

Advanced air-cooling and power optimization techniques to enhance hashing efficiency per energy unit

Industry Value and Outlook

BTC Digital's LTC miner hosting services draw on its extensive expertise in mining farm management and asset operations, helping clients rapidly scale their computing power while maintaining professionalized management and transparent reporting. Amid the dual challenges of cryptocurrency market volatility and energy cost pressures, BTC Digital continues to optimize its hosting model to deliver stable and sustainable returns for its partners.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool and data center operation, and miner accessories business.

