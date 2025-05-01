Delhi Weather: Rain And Thunderstorm Bring Relief To National Capital Region Amid Heatwave Conditions

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rain and thunderstorms on Friday bring relief to Delhi and National Capital Region from the ongoing heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the next three days and also issued and yellow alert for the national capital.

The forecast also mentions generally cloudy skies, very light rain or drizzle and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, dust storms and strong surface winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, during the afternoon and evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Temperatures are also likely to dip over east and central India with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds over states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh.