HASA Announces Acquisition Of Clearwater Chemicals

VALENCIA, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HASA, Inc. ( ) today announced it has completed the acquisition of certain assets of Clearwater Chemicals ("Company"), a Texas-based water treatment provider for commercial and recreational pools, competitive aquatic systems, and water cooling tower systems. The Company will become part of HASA, a leading provider of Safe, Clean, and Clear water treatment for recreational, municipal, and industrial water sanitization.

Clearwater Chemicals specializes in mini-bulk delivery of sodium hypochlorite (liquid chlorine bleach) and other chemical products for water system maintenance. The service-focused solutions provider offers complete aquatic system treatment programs, which include essential chemicals, automatic feed and control equipment, and a maintenance service protocol to ensure successful chemistry management.

"We are excited to welcome Clearwater Chemicals to HASA and incorporate this well-regarded and technically oriented delivery service business into our growing brand portfolio," said Chris Brink, CEO of HASA, Inc. "HASA has had a stellar track record with acquisitions. With this combination, our combined product and delivery service offerings will continue to enhance value for both customers and shareholders."

Angela Tran, HASA Chief Strategy Officer, added: "We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Texas market, where we aim to make a significant impact by supplying local communities with superior, cost-effective, and reliable water treatment. The acquisition of Clearwater Chemicals marks a pivotal step in our strategy to further increase our presence in the rapidly growing South Central region. Moreover, we are pleased to extend HASA's commitment to ensuring that our high-quality water care solutions will effectively meet the immediate needs of the community, while also upholding environmentally sustainable practices."

HASA has been committed to providing premium liquid sodium hypochlorite to the water care industry since 1964. For more information, please visit .

About HASA

HASA, Inc. is a leading, vertically integrated, producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, and all types of water for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas. Over its 60-year history, HASA has established a strong reputation for supplying superior products that create "Safe, Clean, and Clear" water as a just-in-time service through its excellent logistics and distribution capabilities. Additional information about HASA is available at .

SOURCE HASA Inc.

