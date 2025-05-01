Faircourt Gold Income Corp. Announces Net Asset Value For Annual Redemption Of Class A Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., the Manager of Faircourt Gold Income Corp. (the“Company”) announces today that Securityholders who tendered their Class A Shares for redemption on March 31, 2025 will be entitled to receive $3.9552 per Class A Share, which is equal to the Net Asset Value per Share calculated using a five day volume weighted average price for exchange-traded equity securities held by the Company, determined as of April 29 2025 less the pro rata share of the aggregate of all brokerage fees, commissions and other costs relating to disposition of portfolio securities necessary to fund such redemption. Payment will be made in full on May 21, 2025.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit setmgt.com at (416) 364-8989 or

1-800-831-0304.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of the Trust on CBOE Canada or other alternative Canadian trading system (an“exchange”). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the Trust and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.