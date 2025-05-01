Brazil Potash Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences And Going Concern Qualification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANAUS, Brazil, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project, today announced its participation in several upcoming mining and agriculture investor conferences in May and June 2025.

Upcoming Conferences

Senior management will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:



International Fertilizer Association (IFA) Conference - May 12-14, 2025 in Monaco

BMO Global Farm to Market Conference - May 14-15, 2025 in New York, NY

CG Global Metals & Mining Conference - May 20-22, 2025 in Henderson, NV Wells Fargo Industrials Conference - June 10, 2025 in Chicago, IL

Going Concern Qualification

Brazil Potash filed the Company's annual report on Form 20-F on March 28, 2025, as amended on April 9, 2025, and has disclosed that its independent registered public accounting firm included a going concern qualification in their audit opinion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. This disclosure is being announced separately to comply with NYSE American Company Guide. The Company emphasizes that this announcement does not represent any changes or amendments to its 2024 audited financial statements or annual report.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) () is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world's largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world's largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (), one of Brazil's largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash's management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash's production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil's reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

