Russian Army Targets Feed Production Facility In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army launched an attack on a feed production company in the Sumy region on the night of May 1.

That's according to Suspilne, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian attack drones targeted a feed production facility in Stetskivka. According to chief engineer Mykola Shevchenko, approximately 70% of the buildings and equipment were damaged. The blast wave also shattered windows and damaged roofs of nearby private houses,” the report said.

Acting Sumy Mayor Stanislav Poliakov confirmed that up to 15 private houses sustained damage in the attack.

Drone attack on: Couple killed, 15 injured, including 6 hospitalized

As reported, Russian forces struck an industrial facility in one of the districts of the Sumy community during the night of May 1, causing a fire. Preliminary reports confirmed that there were no casualties.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service