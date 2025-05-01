Bully Max's Creative Team Secures Triple ADDY Win, Including Coveted Gold

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bully Max, a leader in performance dog food, proudly announced major wins at the 2025 American Advertising Awards held at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on April 24th.

The company's " Bully Max: Legends " commercial won a Gold ADDY Award in the Film, Video and Sound: Internet Commercial category. This winning project brought together the talents of Bully Max's own team:



Brian Marczewski - Filming and editing

Maris Laatre (Chief Marketing Officer) - Screenwriting Kaur Martin - Graphics

Bully Max also secured two Silver ADDY Awards :



One for the Christmas commercial " Bully Max: Unwrap the Power " in the Film, Video and Sound: Internet Commercial category.

A second Silver for "Bully Max: Legends" in the Film, Video and Sound: Branded Content category.

The American Advertising Awards, organized annually by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) , is the advertising industry's largest and most prestigious competition, attracting over 40,000 entries each year. Its mission is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in advertising.

Bully Max's creative work stood out against strong competition, including major players like UPMC, Brunner, and Canopy Studios.

"These awards are a testament to the incredible creativity, talent, and vision of our team," said Matt Kinneman, CEO of Bully Max. "We're proud to bring home these honors and continue pushing the limits of what's possible for our brand."

For more information about Bully Max and its award-winning campaigns, visit bullymax .

Media Contact:

Lea Kinneman

Co-owner of Bully Max

Phone: 412-266-8136

[email protected]

SOURCE Bully Max

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED