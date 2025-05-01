Finalists Selected For The Third Annual CIEE UNHCR Student Challenge In Singapore

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The third annual competition, cosponsored by CIEE and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency , invited undergraduate teams from around the world to propose solutions for expanding access to higher education and livelihoods for refugee and forcibly displaced youth. Challenge partner District C provided additional training and support to participating teams.

In the first round of the challenge, 123 teams of undergraduate students submitted proposals to improve access to higher education, livelihoods, and career development for displaced youth. From these, 36 teams representing 47 institutions and 24 countries were selected to refine and present their ideas virtually to a panel of judges from leading refugee advocacy organizations, including The Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education, the Immigration and the World University Service of Canada, and The University Corridors for Refugees (UNICOR).

Based on the strength and impact of their proposed solutions, three teams were selected to advance to the 2025 CIEE UNHCR Student Challenge finals. These finalists, awarded a trip to Singapore to compete in person for the grand prize, are:



Team Aspan (Kazakhstan) Aisana Issabay (Team Captain) and Aruzhan Shakirkhozha, both of Semmelweis University; Alina Serik and Makhabbat Ibraimova, both of Lingnan University

Team Path Seekers (Brazil) Júlia Kamata de Castro (Team Captain) Federal University of São Paulo; Henrique do Bomfim Braga Chaves, Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais; Giulia Kaori Nagao, Paulista University; and Bianca Serighelli, Technological Federal University of Paraná Team The Unstoppables (Uganda, Rwanda) Shalom Nyirimana Ishimwe (Team Captain), Sasha Achola, and Akankunda Rhinah, all Makerere University

While in Singapore, the finalist teams will refine their proposals and present their ideas during the closing plenary of the CIEE Global Internship Conference. Each member of the winning team will receive a global internship opportunity in summer 2026 , facilitated by CIEE, along with the chance to have their solution shared with UNHCR and its global partners. Winners will be announced on June 27, 2025 .

Quote from Jim Pellow:

"The Student Challenge offers an opportunity for students to thoughtfully engage with some of the world's most pressing issues," said James P. Pellow, President and CEO of CIEE. "Through this process, students deepen their understanding of the challenges refugees face and work together to build solutions-developing skills like collaboration, creative thinking, and cross-cultural communication that mirror the core outcomes of global internships.

"Globally, just 7% of young refugees access higher education, compared to 43% of non-refugee youth. The exclusion of refugee youth from higher education has far-reaching impacts on their ability to pursue their dreams, achieve social and financial stability and contribute to global sustainable development," said Manal Stulgaitis, Higher Education Officer, United Nations Refugee Agency.

"The CIEE Student Challenge is an essential opportunity for students not only to learn about the situation of refugees in higher education and employment, but also to contribute to innovative, impactful solutions that address the barriers and inequalities that so many refugee youth encounter in their education journey."

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights, and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities, and stateless people. Worldwide, over 120 million people have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, violence, and persecution; among them are 44 million refugees. UNHCR believes that young people have a central role to play in finding ways to help them thrive, not just survive.

CIEE builds bridges between different people, different countries, and different cultures. For 75 years, we have helped young people participate in high-quality international exchange and study abroad programs that bring the world together. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.

