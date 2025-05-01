UNSC President Says Meeting On India-Pakistan Tensions Possible

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, May 2 (IANS) UN Security Council President Evangelos Sekeris has said that the Council is seriously concerned with the rising tensions between India and Pakistan and a meeting on the situation is possible.

Asked on Thursday if there would be a meeting on the tense situation in South Asia, he said, "With the plain logic, this is something which might probably happen."

Sekeris, who is the Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations, was speaking at a news conference after assuming the rotating Council presidency for the month.

India on principle would be opposed to a meeting of the Council on the issue because it considers that disputes with Pakistan are bilateral matters under the 1972 Simla Agreement between its leaders and there should be no third-party involvement.

However, the Council is empowered under the UN Carter to convene a meeting on the issue.

But beyond that as a practical matter the Council will not be able to take any action since permanent members -- other than possibly China -- would not want to directly get involved in deference to India.

Sekeris noted that Pakistan is on the Council as an elected member.

He conceded, "It's a difficult subject, but we are very receptive to any request (for a meeting). And if the meeting with Security Council will take place in any form, we will still (hold the) debate, as President, you know, in a way to being faithful to a mandate."

He added that it could also be "an opportunity to have views expressed, and this might help to diffuse tensions".

"We are also seriously concerned with the growing bilateral tension," Sekeris said.

"If the situation is not de-escalating, calling for extraordinary Security Council meeting, this is something which can come as a consequence," he said, because international peace was essentially its mandate.

He said that the Council had last month strongly condemned the "heinous" terrorist attack at Pahalgam as had Greece.

"We condemn terrorism in all its forms, everywhere it's happening," he added.

He was asked if the Council's statement condemning the terrorist attack did not mention the perpetrators because of "Pakistan as a member using its leverage" to take out mention of The Resistance Front, a Lashkar-e-Toiba-linked outfit, which owned responsibility for the attack, and if moves like it would undermine global efforts to hold specific terror groups responsible.

Sekeris said, "A press statement of whichever text, which is adopted by consensus unanimity, then of course, you cannot comment on the various stages of the negotiation, because in internal document."

"For me, the important thing that we have is, this press statement was issued because, as you said, having the Security Council one member state, which is part of this conflict, of course, then you could expect another outcome," he added.