Centaurus Financial Workshop Helps Representatives Improve Their Businesses

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 140 Registered Representatives and Registered Investment Advisers from Centaurus Financial, Inc., along with numerous sales and service assistants, met in San Diego, California, recently to learn how to improve their businesses to better serve their clients.

The independent broker/dealer's annual Quantum Leap Workshop, held from April 16 to 18 at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort, featured the latest in technology and ideas. Representatives heard from experts in artificial intelligence, who explained where AI is taking the financial services industry, as well as its range and limitations.

Attendees learned from their peers – specifically, other Centaurus representatives – about using media, client events, marketing and other tools to improve and complement their businesses. Speaker, author and entrepreneur Terri Sjodin explained how to make presentations dynamic and persuasive, while IRA expert Ed Slott shared advice on helping clients succeed in retirement.

Representative Michelle Anthony, from Tucson, says she's amazingly impressed by the BDD Workshop and Centaurus's other conferences. "These conferences are driven and presented by the reps. They're actually teaching you how they succeeded in serving their clients. They're opening up their playbook and they're telling you, 'This is how I'm doing it.' They're not holding anything back. The culture for education and training that Centaurus has created is absolutely amazing."

About Centaurus Financial

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Centaurus Financial, Inc. is a national independent financial services company registered and licensed to offer securities, investment advisory services and insurance products. Centaurus Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Centaurus Financial is registered as a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information about Centaurus Financial, please visit centaurusfinancial.

Media contact:

Maryanne Dell

714-456-1790

[email protected]

SOURCE Centaurus Financial, Inc.

