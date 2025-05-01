Students From Fordham University Team Up With Hacker Rangers For Enhancing Cybersecurity Training Through Innovation

Hacker Rangers is proud to announce their collaboration with Fordham University under the university's Student Consulting Program.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hacker Rangers is proud to announce their collaboration with Fordham University under the university's Student Consulting Program. Fordham students served as consulting partners for multiple innovative companies during an extended period, producing actionable insights and strategic direction for Hacker Rangers.The cybersecurity awareness and culture change leader Hacker Rangers joined forces with Fordham students to investigate how Hacker Rangers runs as an organization and how to evaluate and further their success as they enter the international Market. Students gained valuable experience by reviewing market patterns and evaluating user interaction plans as they contributed to Hacker Rangers' expansion effort to develop ordinary people into skilled cyber defenders.The Director of Global Operations, Marcelo Barros , expressed his admiration for the Fordham partnership:“The students at Fordham provided me with an inspiring experience. They combined methodical analysis with a deep understanding of cultural dynamics, which matched our mission objectives and gave us great insights for future success.”Fordham University consulting projects emphasize business by letting students tackle difficult real-world problems through classroom applications. Fordham students got a closer look at the operations of multiple organizations during this semester, including:Hacker Rangers: Gamifying cybersecurity and culture change.Natura: Where sustainability and beauty go hand in hand.IBM: How AI and cloud technology are changing business.Azul Airlines: redefining training, accessibility, and customer experience.JBS: tackling operational challenges and talent retention.Bradesco: innovation at the intersection of finance and digital transformation.The student teams combined analytical precision with cultural awareness to create recommendations based on actual data and strategic planning.The students collaborated with Hacker Rangers to discover how gamification can enhance security awareness and support positive organizational behavioral change. The partnership between students and Hacker Rangers brought in fresh perspectives and opened space for innovative thinking, setting the stage for a long-term relationship to help further shape the cybersecurity industry today as we know it.For media inquiries or further information, please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, who can be reached at ....About Hacker RangersHacker Rangers leads the way in gamified security awareness to build resilient organizations that maintain vigilant workplaces worldwide. Hacker Rangers utilizes interactive tools like PhishOS to develop confident teams that identify and respond to cyber threats.

