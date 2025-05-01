Assembled-In-America 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 EV Delivers 300+ Miles Of Range From $58,955

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pricing for IONIQ 9 RWD S with an impressive 335 miles of EPA-estimated driving range starts at $60,555, including destination. The IONIQ 9 AWD Performance Limited featuring 422 horsepower, 21-inch wheels and 311 miles of driving range, is priced from $72,850, including destination. The IONIQ 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy starts at $76,590, including destination. It features exclusive exterior and interior design features including unique front and rear facias, and aluminum trim, plus a full slate of new safety and convenience technologies. The range-topping IONIQ 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Design adds Matte paint and 21-inch turbine wheels to the Calligraphy model and is priced at $78,090, including destination. Customers who purchase or lease any new 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 model are eligible for their choice of a ChargePoint® Home Flex Level 2iv charger or a $400 charging credit. Hyundai will provide the charger through its Hyundai Home Marketplace which will also assist customers with scheduling professional installation. Paid installation through Hyundai Home is required to receive EV charger. Customers who opt for the $400 ChargePoint charge credit can use it through the ChargePoint mobile app. For more information, please visit . IONIQ 9 is among the first non-Tesla models to feature a native NACS port. This easy-to-use design makes for seamless charging on the Tesla Supercharger network, and included adapters enable convenient charging on CCS high-speed public chargers and Level 2 home chargers alike. All 2026 IONIQ 9 models sold in the United States will be built at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) facility in Bryan County, Georgia. IONIQ 9 is eligible for today's full $7,500 federal tax credit with purchase. The 2026 IONIQ 9 is set to arrive at dealerships by early May. "IONIQ 9 features a beautifully executed cabin that offers the space that families need and the features and premium finishes that they desire," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "With impressive charging speeds and a full suite of active safety features, IONIQ 9 is a no-compromises family SUV that just happens to be electric." 2026 IONIQ 9 Pricing

Model EV Powertrain Drivetrain Driving

Range

(miles) MSRP v IONIQ 9 RWD S 160-kW (215-HP)

Electric Motor Rear-

Wheel

Drive 335 $58,955 IONIQ 9 AWD SE 226.1 kW (303-HP)

Dual Electric Motors All-Wheel

Drive 320 $62,765 IONIQ 9 AWD SEL 226.1-kW (303-HP)

Dual Electric Motors All-Wheel

Drive 320 $66,320 IONIQ 9 AWD

PERFORMANCE LIMITED 314.6-kW (422-HP)

Dual Electric Motors All-Wheel

Drive 311 $71,250 IONIQ 9 AWD

PERFORMANCE

CALLIGRAPHY 314.6-kW (422-HP)

Dual Electric Motors All-Wheel

Drive 311 $74,990 IONIQ 9 AWD

PERFORMANCE

CALLIGRAPHY DESIGN 314.6-kW (422-HP)

Dual Electric Motors All-Wheel

Drive 311 $76,490

Prices in the chart above do not include $1,600 in freight charges.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit .

i EPA-estimated 335-mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 9 RWD S trim; EPA-estimated 320-mile driving range for IONIQ 9 AWD SE and AWD SEL trims; EPA-estimated 311-mile driving range for IONIQ 9 AWD Performance Limited and AWD Performance Calligraphy Design trims. Figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

ii Relaxation seats are only available on select trim levels

iii Approximately 24 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger using the CCS adapter included with the 2026 IONIQ 9. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.

iv Eligible customers who purchase or lease a new 2026 IONIQ 9 vehicle ("Vehicle") from a participating Hyundai dealer between March 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025 can receive either a hardwired Level 2 ChargePoint® Home Flex EV charger ("Charger") or a $400 out-of-home charging credit with ChargePoint ("Charging Credit"). Customer must take delivery of Vehicle from new retail stock and execute lease or purchase contract by December 31, 2025. Charger offer cannot be redeemed in AK. Depending on the offer selected, customer will receive a coupon code for the Charger or Charging Credit. Coupon code will be sent via email within approximately five business days of offer redemption. Customers who select the Charger offer have 60 days from Vehicle lease or purchase contract date to redeem the Charger offer. Paid installation through Hyundai Home is required to receive the Charger. Hardwired installation of the Charger must be scheduled through the Hyundai Home Marketplace ( ) and completed within 120 days of Vehicle lease or purchase contract date. Installation is conducted by third party electricians sourced through Hyundai Home and contracted by customers. Initial deposit required and additional costs apply. Hardwired installation available on select residential property only. Customers who select the Charging Credit offer have 60 days from Vehicle lease or purchase contract date to redeem the Charging Credit offer. Customers will have two (2) years from the date of redemption to use the Charging Credit. Coupon code is non-transferable and not available for cash. See your Hyundai dealer and for full terms and conditions. Offers end December 31, 2025.

v MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America