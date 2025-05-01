Ford US Sales In April Jumps 16%

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Chicago: Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that it sold 208,675 new vehicles in the United States in April this year, compared with 179,588 sold in April 2024, up 16 percent year on year.

The US automaker attributed the record growth to its "From America, For America" employee discount pricing campaign, in which it is offering savings of roughly 2,000 US dollars to 10,000 dollars per vehicle on most of its lineup to counter the negative impact of the 25-percent tariffs on imported vehicles. The campaign will run through the July 4 weekend.

To be specific, Ford's sales of electrified vehicles including hybrids in April rose 8.4 percent to 28,190; truck sales came at 116,955, a 19-percent jump from a year ago; Ford pickups sales increased 23 percent; and Ford SUVs sales were up 10 percent.

Nevertheless, Ford's all-electric vehicles fell 39 percent in April. A Ford spokesperson attributes the poor EV sales to the model year changeover and low supply on dealer lots.



Gas- and diesel-powered vehicles make up 86 percent of Ford's US sales in April.

Ford's total U.S. sales for 2025 are up 3.2 percent to 709,966 vehicles.

Toyota Motors' North American unit also reported a 23.5-percent rise in US vehicle sales for April at 35,174 units.

Most automakers reported double-digit sales growth in the United States in April, as consumers rush to grab deals ahead of expected tariffs, local media reported on Thursday.