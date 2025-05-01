Qatar Delivers Speech At ICJ Hearings On Israel's Obligations In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The Hague: The State of Qatar delivered its oral presentation before the International Court of Justice regarding the advisory opinion on the "Obligations Of Israel In Relation To The Presence And Activities Of the United Nations, Other International Organizations And Third states In And In Relation To The Occupied Palestinian Territory."

In the statement presented by representative of the State of Qatar before the International Court of Justice HE Dr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, it was noted that Qatari mediation had briefly opened a humanitarian lifeline to the Gaza Strip until Israel once again blocked aid and cut off food and water supplies starting from the second day of this past Ramadan.

He added that Israel has not ended its occupation of Palestine, but instead has continued its campaign of genocide against the Palestinian people, adding that the escalating violence in the West Bank was a reflection of what was going on in Gaza.



His Excellency also highlighted that Israel systematically uses starvation in its war, which is in violation of international norms and laws and is considered a war crime, especially against children under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, that's in addition to its using of humanitarian aid as a method of war against civilians.

He concluded his remarks by saying that Israel has a documented history of conducting intentional military strikes against UNRWA's property and staff, calling for full compensation for the damages caused by these attacks, as well as guarantees that such actions will not be repeated in the future.