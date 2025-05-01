FSB Agent Who Guided Strikes On Defenders Of Pokrovsk Jailed For 15 Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Based on the evidence gathered by Ukraine's SBU State Security Service, an FSB agent who had been directing missile, bomb, and artillery strikes against Ukrainian forces on the hottest front-line sector - Pokrovsk - has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

According to case materials, the perpetrator was a 39-year-old repeat offender who had already served time for robbery twice.

"During his first prison sentence in a colony in the temporarily occupied Makiivka, he was recruited by an FSB officer and placed under 'waiting mode'," the report said.

After his release from prison, prior to the full-scale war, the agent moved to a Ukrainian-controlled area and settled in the town of Bilozersk, located in the Pokrovsk district.

At the end of 2024, a FSB handler contacted him through a messenger app and tasked him with providing coordinates for strikes against Ukrainian forces.

"The enemy was interested in the locations of fortifications, fire positions, and backup command posts of the Ukrainian troops. To collect geolocations for targeting, the agent personally surveyed the area or monitored the movement of Ukrainian military columns from the window of his apartment," the SBU said.

The SBU exposed the traitor, documented his crimes, and arrested him at his residence in January of this year.

Based on the evidence provided by the SBU, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).