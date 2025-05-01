Defective Mortar Shells For Ukrainian Army: Court Takes Director Of Defense Factory Into Custody

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Court has taken into custody, without the right to post bail, the director of a defense factory in the Dnipropetrovsk region and his deputy, who are suspected of supplying defective mortar shells to the front.

This was announced by Suspilne , according to Ukrinform.

The preventive measure for both suspects will remain in effect until June 27.

According to the report, the individuals involved are Leonid Shyman, the factory's CEO, and his first deputy, Oleksii Kyrychenko.

Suspect Leonid Shyman. Credit: Suspilne

The decision regarding the preventive measure was made in a closed hearing.

"The petition for the criminal case and the attached materials contain information with restricted access, specifically regarding technical specifications, methods, logistics of supply to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, details about military units, their locations, and supply levels. Therefore, I request that the hearing of this petition take place in a closed court session," Prosecutor Bohdan Olkhovyi said.

Suspect Oleksii Kyrychenko. Credit: Suspilne

Earlier, the court applied a preventive measure of detention without the possibility of bail for two other individuals involved in the case related to the supply of defective mortar shells to the Ukrainian Armed Forces - former head of a Ministry of Defense military representative office, Mykhailo Shkurenko, and the head of the control group, Yurii Yaresko.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported the exposure of the scheme in late April. The investigation revealed that last year, the factory's leadership signed a contract for the production of ammunition for the Ukrainian Ground Forces and was supposed to deliver bulk shipments of 120mm mortar shells.

However, the factory produced defective shells, using substandard materials, including propellant charges that did not meet combat application standards. As a result of the scheme, 120,000 faulty shells were sent to the front, unsuitable for use.

First photo: Suspilne