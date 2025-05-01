Russian Airstrike Damages Critical Infrastructure In Kostiantynivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces launched an airstrike on a critical infrastructure facility in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, causing significant damage.

Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The strike took place at 10:40 on May 1, when a FAB-250 aerial bomb hit the facility.

"There were no civilian casualties, but the infrastructure sustained serious damage," Horbunov said.

The blast partially destroyed the facade of a municipal enterprise's administrative building, destroyed or damaged five garages, two civilian cars, and two outbuildings owned by a private entrepreneur.

Photo credit: Kostiantynivka City Military Administration