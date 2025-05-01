Russian Airstrike Damages Critical Infrastructure In Kostiantynivka
Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The strike took place at 10:40 on May 1, when a FAB-250 aerial bomb hit the facility.
"There were no civilian casualties, but the infrastructure sustained serious damage," Horbunov said.Read also: Russians drop aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: three killed, four wounded
The blast partially destroyed the facade of a municipal enterprise's administrative building, destroyed or damaged five garages, two civilian cars, and two outbuildings owned by a private entrepreneur.
Photo credit: Kostiantynivka City Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment