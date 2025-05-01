Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Airstrike Damages Critical Infrastructure In Kostiantynivka

Russian Airstrike Damages Critical Infrastructure In Kostiantynivka


2025-05-01 07:08:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched an airstrike on a critical infrastructure facility in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, causing significant damage.

Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The strike took place at 10:40 on May 1, when a FAB-250 aerial bomb hit the facility.

"There were no civilian casualties, but the infrastructure sustained serious damage," Horbunov said.

Read also: Russians drop aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: three killed, four wounded

The blast partially destroyed the facade of a municipal enterprise's administrative building, destroyed or damaged five garages, two civilian cars, and two outbuildings owned by a private entrepreneur.

Photo credit: Kostiantynivka City Military Administration

MENAFN01052025000193011044ID1109498497

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search