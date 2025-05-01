Zelensky Explains Against Whom Three Sets Of Sanctions Were Imposed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that companies that service Russian military production, as well as those that actively support the presence of the occupier in the temporarily occupied territories, have been sanctioned.

The head of state announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“There was a report on our sanctions steps. There are already relevant decisions today - several new packages. The first is 36 companies and 5 individuals operating in different jurisdictions: not only in Russia, but serving Russian military production. In particular, these are titanium suppliers, metallurgical enterprises, companies operating in the energy sector, and mechanical engineering. Some of them are already under sanctions from our partners. In general, we are synchronizing our sanctions pressure and the world's sanctions against Russia for the war,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the second package of sanctions includes 106 entities that actively support the presence of the occupier in our Crimea, in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine and are engaged in supplying the occupation army.

The third package of sanctions, according to the President, includes 9 people, 7 of whom, unfortunately, have Ukrainian citizenship, who have linked their fate to propaganda in the interests of the Russian state and justify the war, conduct active information operations to the detriment of Ukraine and our defense in the war.

“We are working to ensure that the jurisdictions of our partners support restrictions on these and other sanctioned persons. I instructed to prepare the next sanctions steps,” Zelensky summarized.

ZelenskyArestovych, Onishchenko, others for justifying Russian aggression

As Ukrinform reported, today President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on a number of individuals and legal entities. Among those who are subject to them are Oleksii Arestovych, Pavlo Onishchenko, and Myroslav Oleshko. The relevant decrees #267 , #268 , and #269 have been published on the President's website.