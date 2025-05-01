Drone Strike On Pivdenne: Number Of Casualties Rises To 15, Two Children In Hospital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of victims of the Russian attack on the city of Pivdenne on April 30 has increased to 15, most of them children, two were hospitalized.

This was reported on Suspilne TV by Petro Tokar, head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“Fifteen civilians were injured, including 10 children of different ages. Eight children suffered an acute stress reaction, which is a mental health condition that may deteriorate in the future. And two children still had to be hospitalized, as they suffered varying degrees of bodily injury. That's the kind of“truce” we can talk about in Kharkiv region right now,” Tokar said.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of April 30, Russian invaders attacked Pivdenne, Kharkiv region , for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war. At 6:30, the community was attacked by six Geranium-2 drones. As a result of the strikes, structural elements of an apartment building, non-residential buildings, and cars were burned. There were 14 victims, nine of whom were children.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office