Invaders Attack Kherson With Drone Again, One Wounded

In Kherson, a 45-year-old civilian man was hit by a Russian drone and injured.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“Around 15:00, the Russians attacked Kherson with a UAV,” the report says.

As noted, a 45-year-old man was hit. Preliminary, he received an explosive injury. Currently, doctors are examining and providing assistance to the victim.

According to RMA , a 45-year-old resident of Kherson came under attack by an enemy drone in the Dniprovsky district.

As Ukrinform reported, in the suburbs of Kherson, in the village of Antonivka, Russians attacked a woman born in 1956 with a drone , she was injured.

Also, Russian military attacked the center of Kherson with a drone, a civilian born in 1970 was wounded.

