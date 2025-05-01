Six Fires Extinguished Following Enemy Attacks In Kherson Region
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Throughout the day, Russian forces continued their attacks on Kherson and nearby settlements. Shelling of residential areas ignited multiple fires, including at a private house, a car disassembly station, a trade kiosk, and a café.
Additionally, two fires broke out in separate settlements within the Kherson district-one affecting an outbuilding and the other consuming dry vegetation.Read also: Invaders attack Kherson with drone again, one wounded
Despite the ongoing threat of repeated shelling, fire and rescue teams swiftly responded to the emergency, successfully extinguishing the blazes.
As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone attack left a 45-year-old civilian man injured in Kherson.
Photo credit: State Emergency Service
