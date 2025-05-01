Julie Davis To Temporarily Lead U.S. Embassy In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 5, Ambassador Julie Davis will assume the role of Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim, in Kyiv. She will lead the U.S. diplomatic mission on behalf of Donald Trump.

This is said in a statement on the official website of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv is pleased to announce that Ambassador Julie S. Davis will assume the role of Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim, effective Monday, May 5th. Ambassador Davis will lead Embassy Kyiv's engagement with the Ukrainian government and people on behalf of President Trump and Secretary Rubio,” the statement reads.

The embassy noted that in this capacity, she will work tirelessly to end the war and stop the bloodshed while strengthening the bilateral relationship making both America and Ukraine safer, stronger, and more prosperous.

“Ambassador Davis has served in pivotal roles over the last 30 years including her current role as the U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus and as the former Ambassador/Special Envoy for Belarus. She has previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the European Union, and as Deputy Permanent Representative of the U.S. Mission to NATO,” the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, Bridget Brink resigned as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine due to growing political differences with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Photo credit: Julie S. Davis/X