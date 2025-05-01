Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Launches 10 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia, Casualties Reported

2025-05-01 07:08:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out at least 10 strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russians launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out. According to preliminary information, there are victims," the statement said.

Later, Fedorov confirmed reports of one wounded individual, noting that a medical team had arrived at the scene to provide aid.

As reported, a Russian drone attacked a car in a frontline community in Zaporizhzhia.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA

