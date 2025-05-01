U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Agreement Also Refers To Ukraine's Accession To EU Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The minerals agreement signed between the United States and Ukraine also mentions the process of Kyiv's accession to the European Union.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on the social media platform X , Ukrinform.

“It is worth noting that the agreement specifically mentions Ukraine's EU accession process, ensuring a smooth alignment with Ukraine's goal of joining the EU,” Sybiha noted.

According to him, the agreement also refers to Ukraine's role in maintaining international peace, as the agreement is not just about business.

“It is an investment in the long-term presence of American strategic business in Ukraine and the forming of the future security architecture,” the minister added.

Deal with Ukraine not only about rare earths, but also about infrastructure, energy – U.S. Treasury Secretary

Sybiha noted that the intensive work on its text resulted in a well-balanced and solid agreement that benefits both nations.

“It will ensure Ukraine's long-term recovery and prosperity while also opening up new investment opportunities for the United States and American companies,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, following lengthy negotiations, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on minerals. The document was signed by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the signing of the minerals agreement with the United States is the outcome of a Vatican meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States. The agreement provides for cooperation on fair terms, making it truly historic.