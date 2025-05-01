New Sanctions Packages Should Be Synchronized With Those Of International Partners - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sanctions against individuals and companies included in the three new sanctions lists should be synchronized with those of international partners.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, we have new sanctions, new decisions on sanctions – three sanctions packages. We are blocking the activities of numerous entities – companies and individuals who, unfortunately, work for Russia in one way or another. They assist the Russian army and the occupation structures on our land – in Crimea and in the Donetsk region. This time, sanctions also target those who, regrettably, serve Russian propaganda and are involved in information operations against Ukraine and against Ukrainians. What matters most now is that our country's sanctions be synchronized with those of our partners,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, today, President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on several individuals and legal entities. Among those sanctioned are Oleksiy Arestovych, Pavlo Onishchenko, and Myroslav Oleshko. The relevant decrees have been published on the president's official website.

Zelensky stated that the sanctions now include companies involved in Russian military production, as well as those actively supporting the occupier's presence in temporarily occupied territories.

Photo: President's Office