In Kherson Region, Deputy Of Regional Council Was Served Notice Of Suspicion Of High Treason

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kherson region, a deputy of the regional council was served with a notice of suspicion of treason in absentia.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

“Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a deputy of the Kherson Regional Council was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia on the fact of treaso ,” the statement said.

According to the investigation, in May 2022, realizing the fact of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, the suspect defected to the enemy and began active cooperation with the occupation authorities.

The deputy agitated local residents to cooperate with the enemy, urging farmers and entrepreneurs to adapt to the legislation of the aggressor state. He registered a number of enterprises with the so-called tax service and forced employees to obtain Russian citizenship. The suspect also organized the illegal export of Ukrainian agricultural products to Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea, passing them off as Russian for further export.

In addition, he provided resources to support Russian troops: he ensured the repair of military equipment, the arrangement of fortifications and the supply of food.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SSU Office in Kherson region.

The Office of the Prosecutor General informed that Danylo Repilevsky, born in 1987, a native of Kherson, registered in the village of Kamianka, Kakhovka district, a deputy of the regional council, was served a notice of suspicion.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 13, 2024, the Kherson Regional Territorial Election Commission prematurely terminated the powers of the deputies of the regional council, Danylo Repilevsky and Yuriy Kovalev. Both were recalled at the request of the Servant of the People political party, in accordance with Article 37 of the Law of Ukraine“On the Status of Deputies of Local Councils.”

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Repilevsky helped the Russian occupiers evict local residents from their homes and move in Russian military personnel.

Repilevsky and Kovalev were expelled from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction in the Kherson Regional Council.

Danylo Repilevskyi was not very public and was in the shadow of his influential father, collaborator Eduard Repilevskyi, an agricultural magnate, CEO of Agribusiness LLC, and deputy of the Kherson Regional Council from the OPFL.

In the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, was temporarily seized by Russian troops.