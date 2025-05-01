North Korea And Russia Begin Building Their First Road Link

North Korea and Russia have begun the construction of their first road link, marking a significant milestone in the growing ties between the two countries. The announcement hailed the building of a bridge over a border river as a key development that will enhance bilateral relations, Azernews reports.

Russia's Tass news agency reported on Wednesday that the bridge, which will span 1 kilometer (0.6 miles), is expected to take approximately 1.5 years to complete. North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) emphasized that the bridge will facilitate increased cross-border travel, tourism, and the circulation of goods.

Relations between the two countries have been strengthening in recent years, with North Korea providing ammunition and troops to support Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Currently, there is one railway bridge and air service connecting the two nations. In June 2024, North Korea and Russia agreed to build a bridge for automobiles over the Tumen River, which forms the border between North Korea, Russia, and China.

On Thursday, the two countries held a simultaneous groundbreaking ceremony for the bridge in their respective border cities, as reported by their state media outlets. North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin participated in the ceremony via video link.

Pak stated that the bridge's construction would be remembered as “a historic monument” in the history of bilateral relations, as reported by KCNA.

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin called the project“a significant milestone” for Russian-North Korean relations, adding, “We are laying a solid foundation for closer cooperation between our two countries, creating a road for open and fruitful dialogue.”

In a notable development earlier this week, North Korea confirmed, for the first time, that it had deployed combat troops to Russia to assist in reclaiming parts of the Kursk region, which had been seized by Ukrainian forces during a bold incursion last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude to North Korea, vowing not to forget the sacrifices made by North Korean soldiers.

According to a South Korean intelligence report shared with lawmakers on Wednesday, North Korea has sent around 15,000 soldiers to Russia, with 4,700 casualties, including deaths and injuries. In return for supplying conventional arms, Russia has provided North Korea with air defense missiles, electronic warfare equipment, drones, and technology for spy satellite launches, as detailed in the South Korean assessment.

The construction of this new bridge is not just a symbol of growing diplomatic ties but also a strategic move that could have far-reaching implications for regional security and trade. As North Korea and Russia deepen their cooperation, particularly in military support, the geopolitical dynamics in Northeast Asia and beyond are likely to evolve, potentially affecting both U.S. and international responses to their alliance. This infrastructure project could also pave the way for further economic collaboration, with Russia looking to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, especially amid ongoing Western sanctions.